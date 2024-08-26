Antares Vision Group – a technological partner in the digitalization of products and supply chains for companies and institutions, and leader in traceability and inspection for quality control – has launched its new Food Safety Solution, a cloud-based platform designed to ensure regulatory compliance, precision traceability and supply chain transparency for food & beverage brand owners. The solution will be showcased for the first time at Pack Expo International 2024 (Chicago, November 3-6 2024), where it has been selected as a Technology Excellence Awards finalist in the Food/Beverage category.

The sophisticated system was developed by ACSIS technology, part of Antares Vision Group. The comprehensive solution allows manufacturers and distributors to track raw materials, manage purchase orders, and obtain status updates on subcontractor deliveries, while also providing a labeling solution with all required attributes to meet regulatory compliance – particularly those involving the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

The Food Safety Solution addresses several hurdles to complying with regulations without impacting overall efficiency. For starters, the system offers full, turnkey traceability for raw materials and ingredients, allowing brand owners to fully vouch for their authenticity and origin. Further downstream, the platform addresses stringent FSMA mandates with comprehensive, situation-specific labeling capabilities.

The solution’s supply chain management elements help streamline procurement, production and delivery processes in a manner that simplifies protocols and satisfies regulatory reporting requirements. Simultaneously, data collected from various metrics-producing elements permits informed intraorganizational decision-making and, in a landscape where customers are increasingly keen on ironclad verification, elevated overall transparency.

“Antares Vision Group’s Food Safety Solution offers a versatile platform ensuring full traceability across the food supply chain, in compliance with FSMA 204,” said John DiPalo, Chief Strategy Officer at ACSIS Tech. “By enhancing collaboration and visibility through seamless partner connections, leveraging diverse connectivity options, and integrating advanced data collection technologies (barcode, RFID, IoT), it sets a new standard in operational excellence. Our recent nomination for the prestigious Technology Excellence Award at this fall’s Pack Expo underscores the significant impact and innovation of our solution, highlighting our commitment to advancing food safety and supply chain integrity.”