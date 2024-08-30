Leading European packaging manufacturer, Coveris, is set to unveil its exclusive range of innovative and sustainable food and hot-to-go packaging solutions at lunch! 2024.

lunch!, the definitive event for food-to-go, serves as the perfect platform for Coveris to showcase its commitment to developing innovative and sustainable packaging for the sector. Taking place on September 18-19, 2024, at ExCeL London, Coveris will be unveiling a new range of designed for recyclability convenience products:

HEAT: The future of hot-to-go packaging

Driven by consumer trends towards hot-to-go, Coveris’ latest product development provides a new cook-in-pack, shelf-ready, hot-hold solution that combines innovative functionality alongside sustainability, efficiency and waste reduction for both retailers and consumers.

Utilizing an innovative dual-ovenable printed board, hot-to-go products like pastries, wraps, potato wedges, goujons, pastas and pizzas can now be cooked in-pack, merchandised in-pack, and then eaten in-pack as a hot-hold solution. As a fully enclosed solution that requires no additional wrapping, the recyclable packs support Coveris’ leading No Waste sustainability vision.

Recognizing the packs’ functional innovation, Coveris’ HEAT snack packs for Rollover have recently been announced as a finalist in the prestigious UK Packaging Awards’ Consumer Convenience category, set to take place in October.

Expanding the RecyclaLite range: R and Ultra

Coveris has expanded its award-winning RecyclaLite skillet range to now include two new product innovations: RecyclaLite R and RecyclaLite Ultra, which both deliver added-value sustainable impact.

RecyclaLite R retains the benefits of Coveris’ standard RecyclaLite skillet but is now made with up-to 30% recycled fiber to enhance its environmental credentials.

Taking material reduction to the next level with increased weight savings, RecyclaLite Ultra is Coveris’ new thinnest & lightest sandwich skillet, which the manufacturer will be exclusively showcasing at lunch!.

Premium Deli Range: Where premium presentation meets sustainability

Ideal for retailers looking to enhance their top-tier offerings, Coveris will also debut its latest Premium Deli range at the event.

Combining high-impact presentation with sustainable efficiencies, Coveris’ Premium Deli range is the perfect packaging solution for products such as bagels, bloomers, tortillas and more. Designed for recyclability with packaging options for automated machine application, new optimized formats deliver maximum shelf-impact with minimal waste.

FibreFresh: Minimizing plastic, maximizing freshness

Made with 48% less plastic whilst still maintaining freshness and product protection, FibreFresh packs combine lined fiber-based trays with an rPET lid to provide a fully sustainable solution for sushi and salad products FibreFresh R trays are made with up-to 30% recycled fiber to offer an extended sustainable solution.

Providing consumers with functional convenience, FibreFresh packs utilize an innovative clip + go closure providing added integrity for on-the-go dining. Packs are also engineered with Freshlife® technology to ensure freshness, visual appearance, and robust shelf-life and protective performance with the ability to stack packs.

