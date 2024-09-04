Sealed Air is helping Best Buy through the introduction of packaging solutions that allow the company to use more recycled packaging content for shipping Best Buy products to consumers across North America.

Best Buy – the electronics, computer, appliances and technology product retailer – is taking meaningful action by using packaging that not only preserves the value of their products but also supports the circular economy through use of packaging containing recycled content.

Sealed Air’s packaging experts worked with Best Buy to provide them with a corresponding suite of products that helped them reduce the amount of virgin plastic used in packaging.

“Making sustainability progress cannot be done alone, and an opportunity like this to help Best Buy improve the packaging they use to ship products every day is a great example of the work we are doing at Sealed Air to solve our customers’ critical packaging challenges,” said Tiffani Burt, Ph.D., Sealed Air’s VP of Materials Innovation “Best Buy’s championing of recycled-content solutions is allowing them to make great strides in their work to reduce virgin plastic in their shipping.”

The Sealed Air packaging solutions now used by Best Buy include:

BUBBLE WRAP® brand High Recycled Content Bubble Cushioning , which is made from at least 90% recycled plastic and is How2Recycle (H2R) label approved as acceptable for Store Drop-Off at participating retailers.

, which is made from at least 90% recycled plastic and is How2Recycle (H2R) label approved as acceptable for Store Drop-Off at participating retailers. BUBBLE WRAP® brand Recycled Content Inflatable Air Pillows made from a minimum of 50% recycled plastic content, of which 30% is post-consumer recycled plastic and How2Recycle (H2R) label approved as acceptable for Store Drop-Off at participating retailers.

made from a minimum of 50% recycled plastic content, of which 30% is post-consumer recycled plastic and How2Recycle (H2R) label approved as acceptable for Store Drop-Off at participating retailers. BUBBLE WRAP® brand Paper Bubble Mailers, which contain at least 38% recycled paper content and are curbside recyclable and How2Recycle (H2R) label approved as Widely Recyclable indicating that the mailer is accepted by 60% of recycling facilities in the United States and can be recycled through curbside or drop-off programs.

“We’re always looking for new ways to reduce our impact on the environment, and as part of that work we are also looking at how to make our packaging more sustainable,” said Tim Dunn, Best Buy’s head of environmental sustainability. “The partnership with Sealed Air has helped us further weave the circular economy into our supply chain, which has helped us reduce waste through recycling and provide packaging containing recycled content for our customers.”

In addition to the packaging solutions introduced to Best Buy, Sealed Air also worked with the company to arrange collection of plastic waste from Best Buy distribution centers to have it recycled.



