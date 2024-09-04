The McFlurry you know and love is getting a makeover, with a craveable new size and updated packaging. Because it’s true what they say: good things come in small (and more sustainable) packages.

Starting Sept. 10, McDonald’s is rolling out the Mini McFlurry – a mini serving of everyone’s favorite sweet treat – to participating restaurants across the U.S. Whether classic OREO® is your go-to, you’re more of an M&M’S® loyalist, or you love to try our limited-time special flavors... this is one more delicious way to enjoy the McFlurry.

Got a friend who always wants "just a bite”? Instead of grabbing an extra spoon, you can grab them a Mini McFlurry of their own. Or maybe you’re looking for a quick afternoon pick-me-up... the Mini McFlurry is perfect for you, too.

McDonald's is also stepping up its commitment to sustainability by phasing out plastic McFlurry cup lids. Both the Mini and Regular McFlurry will now be served in a more environmentally friendly four-flap cup, which will help reduce waste and advance the company's goal of sourcing 100% of primary guest packaging from renewable, recycled or certified materials by the end of 2025.

“Packaging updates like this matter,” said Michael Gonda, SVP, Chief Impact Officer of North America for McDonald's. “Not only is this a fun new way for our U.S. fans to enjoy the McFlurry; we're also moving one step closer to fulfilling our packaging and waste commitments.”

The four-flap cups are currently available in several other international markets like Canada and Indonesia – and this month, it’s finally time for U.S. fans to try them out.