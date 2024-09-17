Markem-Imaje, the global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, supported the Lunelli Group, a symbol of excellence in Italian beverage, in adapting to the stringent EU regulations on wine labeling.

Within the Lunelli Group, the Bisol1542 and Jeio brands stand out, represented by the historic Bisol1542 winery, which boasts a centuries-old legacy that began in 1542 in the hills of Valdobbiadene, recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The cellar, through the Bisol1542 labels, tells the different nuances of the Prosecco Superiore di Valdobbiadene, influenced by the unique encounter between soils, vintages and vineyards. Jeio, on the other hand, stands out for its cuvées, offering a Prosecco Superiore with a young, unmistakable and cosmopolitan character.

Under Regulation (EU) 2021/2117, which came into force last December, all EU wine producers and suppliers need to provide the most accurate and up-to-date ingredient and nutritional information at retail, a difficulty given the propensity of wine’s ever-changing composition. Although this represents a challenge for wine producers, with proprietary Markem-Imaje Smartdate X65® thermal transfer overprinting hardware and CoLOS® software, compliance is now not only facilitated, but guaranteed. Additionally, ingredient and nutritional data are managed automatically with no need for manual labeling or verification.

Compliance with the ‘EU Wine Regulation’ as it is more commonly known, requires capturing up-to-date ingredient and nutritional data for each batch of wine, at a maximum, and the provision of scannable QR codes for data access. By using the Markem-Imaje CoLOS® software together with the Smartdate X65®, which excels at printing QR codes on either paper or plastic labels on bottles whilst on the production line, QR codes can be generated on-the-fly.

As the CoLOS® software integrates fully with Lunelli Group’s ERP, the data to be accessed via its dedicated QR code on the bottle label is automatically uploaded to the production line to be printed there. The software also enables the frequent need for variations imposed by the different label designs, adapting to the specific needs of each brand.

Thanks to the ease of changing the printing color using the Smartdate X65® thermal transfer overprinter, a technology in which Markem-Imaje has over 30 years of experience and remains market leader, each label can be easily customized. When used in association with CoLOS® software and an ERP, real-time production monitoring is conducted, reducing waste and energy consumption, which improves operational efficiency and environmental impact.

“Through the innovative Markem-Imaje system, we were able to use all the inventory of labels already in stock, without having to dispose of them and avoiding additional costs for the company, as well as respecting the value of sustainability, which is fundamental to all the brands of the Lunelli Group,” says Leonida Fedrigo, Production and Maintenance Manager at Lunelli Group. “This year, Bisol 1542 celebrates 10 years in the Lunelli Group and tripled its previous awards from the top international critics in 2023.”