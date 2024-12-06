Markem-Imaje, the global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, is helping major wine and prosecco producer Mezzacorona Group to comply with the recent EU Wine Regulation and provide product traceability.

Originating in the Rotaliana plain in northeastern Italy, Mezzacorona has brought together Trentino winemakers since 1904, offering the market a selection of high-quality wines and sparkling wines as heirs and innovators of an ancient local tradition. Today, the company produces almost 50 million bottles annually with distribution worldwide, resulting in a need to manage vast amounts of data for logistics and ensure compliance with regulations, amongst other reasons.

Since the year 2000, the collaboration with Markem-Imaje has enabled the automatic management of coding processes, such as late-stage customization of wine cases, thus significantly reducing the number of SKUs required. Markem-Imaje solutions have also helped Mezzacorona to reduce environmental impact. The Markem-Imaje coders require minimal maintenance and cleaning. In the case of the 5800 case printer, its Touch Dry® inks are non-hazardous and free of VOCs, so there is no need for additional protection or solvents even during maintenance, generating less waste.

“The choice of the Markem-Imaje laser coding system is in the same vein as neither inks nor solvents are used, thus reducing the environmental impact is reduced while maintaining high coding quality,” says Nicola Berghem, Head of Maintenance at Gruppo Mezzacorona.

The partnership between Mezzacorona and Markem-Imaje has also helped the wine producer increase its throughput while improving their code quality. The switch to automated coding in real-time has permitted the management of complex technical and regulatory specifications in the sector, including compliance with the EU Wine Regulation. Since December 2023, all EU wine producers and suppliers must provide the most accurate and up-to-date ingredient and nutritional information possible, a difficulty given the nature of wine’s ever-changing composition.

Not only is the most up-to-date ingredient and nutritional data now captured, but traceability data on the wine can be accessed by both retailers and customers alike via a QR code on each label, ensuring the authenticity of the product to consumers and retailers alike.

The integration of Markem-Imaje CoLOS® software with Mezzacorona’s MES allows the control of quality at every stage of production. Mezzacorona has been able to ensure accurate label application on its pallets through automation by integrating a robot with CoLOS® and the 2200 print and apply labelers.

Markem-Imaje SmartLase® C350 CO2 lasers mark essential data like the reap date on each bottle, while the 5800 case printer with it’s unique wax-based Touch Dry® ink permits customized coding of the wine cases for Mezzacorona’s multiple lines and brands. The technology offer is complemented by a support contract that ensures that the highest levels of efficiency are maintained and the latest software updates installed.

“For all these reasons, major companies such as Mezzacorona Group have entrusted us with the responsibility of managing strategic parts of their production, such as writing the right data on the right message for the right packaging. We are happy to work with the Mezzacorona Group and feel proud of the responsibility entrusted to us,” says Tommaso Cognolato, Account Manager at Markem-Imaje.

See the case study video of the partnership between Mezzacorona and Markem-Imaje here.