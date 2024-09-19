Registration has officially opened for the 2025 International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) show.

IBIE 2025 – the largest and most comprehensive baking event in the Western Hemisphere – will take place September 14-17 in Las Vegas and will offer four days of unparalleled networking, innovation, and discovery. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in baking technology, connect with suppliers, and get the insights needed to take their business to the next level.

While IBIE 2025 may seem a long way off, the staff at BNP Media’s Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery are already in full IBIE mode. IBIE organizers have named SF&WB sponsors of the BEST in Baking Awards for yet another IBIE show cycle.

SF&WB is a longtime, enthusiastic supporter of this amazing IBIE show feature, which highlights sustainability advancements across the supply chain, and at snack and bakery companies around the world. SF&WB served as the first sponsors of this show feature back in 2010 when it was introduced and has carried the torch ever since.

The big news for 2025 is the focus of the Product Innovation awards on producers of packaging—one of the hottest areas of sustainability innovation today—and an area we cover in great detail on my Packaging Strategies brand here at BNP Media, a publication that helps support the 2025 IBIE BEST in Baking Program. Companies across the industry continue to make great strides in “greener” packaging, and we will honor these commercialized exemplars of sustainability.

So don’t miss out on IBIE 2025! To register, click here.