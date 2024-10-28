Pentawards is the world’s most prestigious annual packaging design competition, akin to the Oscars in the film industry, the Cannes Lions in advertising, and the Grammys in music. Since 2007, Pentawards has recognized excellence in design, inspiring and connecting the global packaging community.

More than 2,000 entries from over 62 countries compete each year, and in 2024, the jury shortlisted around 700 submissions vying for the top prize. The Pentawards jury comprises over 50 packaging design experts who work with globally renowned companies such as Diageo, Microsoft, Stranger & Stranger, Coty, Pentagram, and WWF.

Dozen’s Half & Half project is the first gold award won by Ukrainian designers at Pentawards since 2015 and only the second in the competition’s history.

Half & Half is a brand by the Ukrainian pet food and treats manufacturer, Suziria Brands. The Dozen agency developed positioning, naming, a slogan, packaging design, POS materials, and a complete brand book for Half & Half. These components convey the idea of humanizing relationships between people and pets, where pets are seen not merely as property or entertainment but as integral members of the family and society. This theme of connection and closeness is woven into every aspect of the brand’s verbal and visual identity created by Dozen.

The Half & Half logo embodies the visual duality of this project: a joining of paws and hands, the union of black and white, the harmony of opposites — "yin and yang," humans and animals, two halves merging into one life. This philosophy of partnership and equality is also captured in the brand slogan: Two halves — one life.

The packaging design concept for Half & Half is built around everyday scenarios familiar to pet owners, such as a cat sprawling across a laptop to "help" with work or a 50-kilogram dog pleading to be carried up the "scary" stairs. To make these everyday, humorous moments of life with pets relatable, Dozen departed from the standard approach of placing animal photos on packaging. Instead, they created a gallery of illustrated scenes in a modern, trendy style. These illustrations grace not only the packaging but also Half & Half’s merchandise and branded display shelves.

Dozen’s work on the brand design also introduced specific color principles for the product portfolio: warm hues for cat products and cool ones for dogs. Dogs have a dichromatic vision and are thought to see only blue and yellow, perceiving purple as blue. With this consideration, Half & Half packaging is recognizable even to dogs.

Previously, the design for the Ukrainian brand Half & Half won gold at Ukrainian Design: The Very Best Of 2024 and bronze at the NAPA BALTIC Packaging Design Awards.

“Half & Half is a special project for me; I’ve always dreamed of creating a brand for pets. We began working with Suziria Brands at the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, a time when it was difficult to find the strength for positivity and creativity. Half & Half became a breath of fresh air. Our team recalled and relived all our funny pet stories, visualizing them in our minds before bringing them to life in the packaging. The client was on the same page, open to bold design decisions, and fully supportive. This was a project where I don’t recall a single revision: every element was interconnected and complementary, and I believe it was this cohesive solution that impressed the Pentawards jury. It’s also noteworthy that such an award went to a mass-market brand rather than a craft or indie product. Through these accessible brands, we aim to shape contemporary consumer aesthetics and elevate the visual culture in Ukraine,” comments Olena Havrylyuk, Dozen Agency’s Art Director.

Participation and success in design events of this caliber help establish and uphold Ukraine’s status as a creative country, one that finds the strength to create anew even in times of crisis. Ukraine is inspired and inspiring, and it continues to demonstrate this to the world.



