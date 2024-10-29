The South Korean company Sambo Corrugated Board is investing in a ChromaCUT High Tech from Koenig & Bauer Celmacch. The Koenig & Bauer Celmacch rotary die cutter ordered by Sambo will be installed by the end of 2025.

With a range of new technological features, the High Tech series has been continuously developed in recent years, making it to one of the best-selling machines on the market.

“We are always implementing new ideas. Modern technologies and functions in combination with simple and intuitive operation characterize our machines,” explains Luca Celotti, Managing Director at Koenig & Bauer Celmacch.

The ChromaCUT High Tech machine will be delivered with a working width of 2.4 m. With a whole range of advanced technologies and functions, the Chroma High Tech series is one of the most innovative and modern printing machines on the market. In addition to the possibility of pre-setting during production, it also offers an automatic changeover of anilox roll and reliable register control. Moreover, a new infrared dryer has been developed that further improves the performance with coated corrugated board. An innovative sensor control permanently regulates the dryer temperature and thus ensures increased energy efficiency. The direct drive technology and the belt-driven vacuum transport system enable outstanding print quality and high resolution. Thanks to the use of high-quality components, the machine meets very high customer demands for durability, reliability and maximum performance in the long term.