FASTEN Packaging, an IBG (Innovative Beauty Group) company and leading global beauty solutions provider, won a prestigious Gold Pentaward for its packaging concept, ONE, which seamlessly integrates design and sustainability. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of beauty packaging design. The winners were announced at a Gala Ceremony in London on October 25.

Founded in 2007, the Pentawards is a leading global platform for packaging design, recognizing excellence in innovation and providing inspiration to the global packaging community. This year’s 18th annual Pentawards competition received more than 2,000 entries from 62 countries worldwide.

ONE’s design embodies a seamless fusion of sustainability and innovation. In an era where eco-consciousness is paramount, ONE eliminates the need for separate parts, like caps, and reduces material waste by utilizing a single mono-material – polypropylene (PP) – that ensures easy recycling.

The option to use post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials further reinforces ONE’s commitment to sustainability. Its design aligns with the European packaging directives, ensuring compliance with current environmental regulations. Additionally, ONE features a neck specifically designed to prevent residue buildup, enhancing both functionality and the user experience.

In terms of branding and aesthetics, ONE provides an array of unique opportunities. The light-colored design ensures easier detection during recycling, while the in-mold embossed logo reduces ink usage, adding a layer of sustainability without compromising brand visibility. Its sleek, modern appearance appeals to both eco-conscious consumers and those drawn to minimalist design.

With the option for direct printing and a universal shape that’s ready for market, ONE offers brands the flexibility to showcase their identity while emphasizing their environmental commitment.

"Winning this award is a testament to our team's dedication to creating packaging solutions that keep pushing the limits of what is possible in beauty, both aesthetically and environmentally,” said Ilja Zutt, Managing Director of FASTEN Packaging. “ONE is a perfect example of how innovation can simplify processes, reduce environmental impact, and still deliver an aesthetically pleasing design that meets the needs of today’s customers."