Purple Creative has evolved the global packaging design system for Asahi Super Dry, Japan’s No.1 beer, in the most significant design update in almost 37 years.

With the growth of the brand’s global portfolio, it was an important time to create consistency and elevate the unique ‘Super Dry’ taste message across all primary and secondary packs.

“We leaned into the traditional Japanese aesthetic of precision, harmony and balance by simplifying and modernizing our identity, to help the brand cut-through and be more meaningful in a cluttered beer category. Ultimately, we are giving the entire design system more premium look with a unifying modern, silver color palette.” said Gary Westlake, creative director, Purple.

The new global packaging will help Asahi Super Dry stand out in a distinctive way, showcasing the innovative Asahi brewing credentials and highlighting the brand’s progressive thinking that has led them to set new standards in beer.

The flexible system has been applied to all packaging, all of which have been de-cluttered, and the core distinctive brand assets refined, amplified and elevated. The system also allows current innovations, like Asahi Super Dry 0.0%, or any future promotional or limited edition packs, like Manchester City partnerships, to be consistent and stand out.

“At Asahi Super Dry we never want to stand still. We want to continually look forward, to make our brand even more premium and distinctive. That’s why we have united our entire portfolio with a silver palette, our heritage color that defines our progressive DNA. This will create global consistency for all our packaging, now and into the future.” said Alice Garton, senior brand manager, Asahi Europe & International.

The project was completed in collaboration between the Asahi teams in Tokyo and Asahi Europe & International (AEI), with Purple Creative in London driving the global design project.

“At Asahi Super Dry, our ambition is to become a globally famous, super-premium, top 10 beer brand by 2030. We are confident this new global consistency will help define and differentiate Asahi Super Dry in the minds of our consumers and create real super-premium appeal. From the first glance on shelf, to the first sip of our Super Dry taste,” Garton added.

The evolved packaging has gone live across Asia and will launch across the EMEA region from Q3 2024 and in USA in 2025.