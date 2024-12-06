Circular Action Alliance (CAA) on Wednesday announced Rachel Wagoner as the organization's executive director for California, effective immediately.

Wagoner most recently served as director of the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) and brings statewide leadership experience to this critical role implementing California's Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act (SB 54).

Earlier this year, CAA was selected by CalRecycle as the Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) for SB 54. As the inaugural, single PRO, CAA will help all producers of single-use packaging and plastic foodservice ware meet the requirements of California’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) law and advance the state’s goals of preventing plastic pollution and building a circular economy.

In her new role, Wagoner will oversee the development and implementation of CAA's EPR program plan for California, collaborating with interest holders across the value chain. She will work closely with the state, local governments, producers and industry partners to achieve SB 54's ambitious recycling and waste reduction goals.

"Rachel's deep understanding of California's recycling and waste management landscape and her proven track record in overseeing environmental policies will be invaluable as we work to transform how packaging is managed in the state," said Jeff Fielkow, CEO of CAA. "Her leadership will be crucial in ensuring the success of our EPR program."