We recently sat down with Katie and Jasen Melnick, Founders of Fizz Creative, to discuss the mission of their Cleveland, Ohio-based company to bring unique designs to the branding and packaging of various food and beverage products.

In this interview, Katie and Jasen explain the origin story behind their company, the importance of brand storytelling in connecting with modern consumers, and the strongest trends in premium brand designs that guide them toward elevated packaging.

While Katie and Jasen have provided branding and packaging guidance to several companies in the Cleveland area, they also have helped companies in other parts of the U.S. and in Canada.

The duo pull back the curtains to share some of the creative strategies they employ to drive effective packaging solutions.

“You have to see who’s the competitor in your space and what their shelf presence is like. So often, when we have a new client, we will walk the grocery stores where they will potentially be in, and we’ll look at the shelf placement,” Katie said, adding that the question then is, “How can we differentiate our client?”

You can check out the full Video Interview above.