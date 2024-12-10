Schreiner MediPharm, a Germany-based global provider of innovative functional label solutions for the healthcare industry, has introduced a cut-through indicator functionality for closure seals that makes tampering attempts clearly visible. The solution’s special design enables flexible integration of the security feature, offering an effective and cost-efficient solution for product protection, and helping to secure the broader pharmaceutical supply chain.

The new cut-through indicator function leaves any attempt at tampering readily and irreversibly apparent. This approach effectively prevents, for example, the frequently used method of tampering with folding boxes by cutting open the seal and reapplying it with transparent adhesive tape.

Schreiner MediPharm’s cut-through indicator function is not designed as a standardized label, but rather as a modular feature that can be integrated individually into existing or newly developed closure seals. This means that the cut-through indicator function is customized to suit the respective seal and specific application. The single-layer structure enables flexible and cost-efficient adaptation to various materials and customer-specific designs. In addition, the function satisfies the highest security requirements for pharmaceutical packaging according to ISO 21976, and the European Falsified Medicines Directive 2011/62/EU.

Featuring thin, long, highly flexible strips, the solution’s particularly conspicuous die-cutting contours make lateral shifting or defects caused by tampering attempts plainly visible. Security features such as raised structures and irregular outer contours can also be integrated to further enhance the protective effect. Likewise, special graphic design options can be incorporated – for instance, guilloches as an added authentication feature.

Drugs that have been faked or tampered with pose considerable risks both to patient health and to the reputations of pharmaceutical companies. The new cut-through indicator function exemplifies Schreiner MediPharm’s commitment to supporting the integrity of the pharmaceutical supply chain.