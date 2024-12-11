Heavenly Tea Leaves, the popular brand of premium whole leaf teas and botanicals, has re-launched a new easy-to-navigate ecommerce website at https://www.heavenlytealeaves.com/. The high-quality organic tea brand has also redesigned its packaging for an elegant and sleek new look. (The resealable kraft paper pouches are corn-starch PLA-lined and 100% compostable). Heavenly Tea Leaves has now committed to carbon-neutral shipping on all orders, along with a full line of USDA Organic teas.

“We’re proud to be making a commitment to sustainable practices in sourcing, packaging and shipping. We know the composition of our packaging can reduce our mark on the environment and we’re happy to make every effort for the health of our customers and our planet,” said Founder and CEO Noushin Ebrani. “We will strive to use kraft, recyclable, compostable and reusable materials, while continuing to maintain the tea freshness our loyal customers expect from Heavenly Tea Leaves.”

Heavenly Tea Leaves has also launched a new line of organic pyramid tea bags. The whole leaf pyramid sachets are made from sugar-cane, are 100% plastic-free, use soy-based ink on each tag and are fully compostable in 2-3 weeks. The pyramid shape of the tea bags allows for fuller infusion of flavor.