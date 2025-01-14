all® free clear today announced the brand will be the first laundry detergent in the U.S. to incorporate NaviLens technology on its packaging and will be featured on the all® free clear MIGHTY PACS® Original laundry detergent tubs and pouches. Dedicated to creating more accessible environments, NaviLens is a navigation and scanning app for those with low vision and blindness. With more than 7 million Americans living with low vision, the all® free clear brand recognizes the strong need for resources that provide greater independence and access during their day-to-day experiences.

"With NaviLens technology on our all® free clear MIGHTY PACS® Original packaging, we aim to make laundry more accessible so people can complete this essential, everyday task with greater ease and peace of mind," said Philipp Schaffer, Corporate Senior Vice President and Regional Head of Henkel Consumer Brands North America. "We are pleased to make laundry care more inclusive—from the store to home."

NaviLens smart codes will be located on the front of all® free clear MIGHTY PACS® Original, which are pre-measured unit-dose detergent pacs that provide added convenience on laundry day. Once individuals download the NaviLens app, the device detects NaviLens codes, audibly notifying the user of the product name, type, dosing instructions and precise in-store location. NaviLens can benefit those with blindness, low vision, language barriers and anyone in need of additional resources.

"Our partnership with all® free clear laundry detergent marks an important step in offering NaviLens technology in everyday household products, enhancing the shopping experience for all consumers," said Javier Pita, Chief Executive Officer of NaviLens. "It is our mission to empower people who are blind or have low vision through our cutting-edge technology. This collaboration represents another stride toward expanding NaviLens accessible codes to more everyday environments, positively impacting the daily experiences of millions."

In addition to updating its packaging, the all® free clear brand will donate $25,000 to the American Foundation for the Blind this February in honor of Low Vision Awareness Month to help propel the organization's mission to create equal opportunities and expand possibilities for those with blindness and low vision.

For more information, visit https://www.all-laundry.com/NaviLens.html to read how NaviLens technology is empowering those with blindness and low vision.