As a founding member of the industry association RecyPac, Emmi is working alongside its partners to launch a nationwide circular solution for plastic packaging and beverage cartons. The solution was launched in several Swiss municipalities in January 2025, enabling the standardized collection of packaging, including Emmi branded products such as Aktifit and good day. A significant milestone has been reached in the collective efforts to achieve a circular solution in Switzerland for these high-quality recyclable materials, demonstrating the continued progress Emmi is making in achieving its sustainability goals for sustainable packaging and in supporting the circular economy.

Numerous Emmi dairy products such as Aktifit, good day and raclette are already available on the market in recyclable plastic packaging or beverage cartons. Since January 2025, consumers in the city of Bern and the municipalities of Dietikon, Greifensee, Oetwil an der Limmat and Schlieren have been the first to be able to place recyclable packaging into a standardized collection system. This marks the first major milestone in the RecyPac collection initiative’s goal to develop a comprehensive, nationwide solution for the two recyclable materials.

“The standardized collection and recycling solution for plastic packaging and beverage cartons introduces the first nationwide solution. We are continuing our pioneering work to develop a practical, everyday solution for our consumers and are committed to supporting a circular economy in line with our sustainability goals,” explains Marc Heim, Executive Vice President Division Switzerland at Emmi.

Emmi Schweiz AG is a founding member of the non-profit organization RecyPac. This industry association focuses on the development of a recycling system that involves all stakeholders along the value chain with the aim of collecting recyclable materials nationwide and recycling them to a high standard. This will close a major gap in Switzerland’s circular economy.