We’ve embarked upon a new year, and there is definitely no shortage of packaging news. We hit the ground running.

In this video, Packaging Strategies Chief Editor Brad Addington talks about the industry leaders who have shared their expertise for our 2025 Industry Outlook series of articles. The series includes a look at potential federal packaging regulations as the United States enters a new presidential administration. This outlook is provided by Brian Reinhart, Chief Revenue Officer at Packsize.

Packaging Strategies Associate Editor Bobby Douglas talks about his recent interview with Gillian Garside-Wight, Director of Consulting at Aura, who emphasizes the important role of data in packaging sustainability.

This video also provides previews of two important industry events: Converters Expo South, which will take place February 19 in Greenville, South Carolina; and PMMI’s inaugural PACK EXPO Southeast, which will take place March 10-12 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Check out the video, and let us know of any newsworthy packaging developments that we should include in our next Packaging Spotlight!