While some consumers have a real passion for cooking, others just want to get food on the table with the least amount of fuss, prep, and clean up. That’s one reason why Dorot Gardens®, a brand under the Kayco Beyond division, with its array of fresh, flash-frozen garlic and herbs, is a cook’s best friend.

Aiming to widen appeal, they embarked on a rebrand to strengthen the culinary concept, “Pop. Drop. Done,” while demonstrating the ease, quality and convenience of pre-portioned, flash-frozen garlic and herbs, eliminating the need for chopping or measuring.

Collaborating with creative agency, Chase Design Group, the rebrand focused on vibrant packaging hues and compelling messaging to create a brand personality that resonates with both the foodie and the consumer looking to save time. According to Lindsey Reveche, Design Director at Chase Design Group, “Our priority was to design a stylish, gourmet brand fit for a modern lifestyle with just enough simplicity to feel approachable and usable by anyone.”

The new packaging and brand assets needed to convey clearly that Dorot Gardens is revolutionizing cooking, ensuring richer, fresher flavors and aromas. “We wanted to make sure the brand would be visually appealing even when seen behind the frozen vegetable freezer doors,” says Reveche. “The use of food-forward photography, coupled with a bright and friendly color palette, enhances the ingredients and makes Dorot Gardens more accessible to all home cooks.”

The redesigned Dorot logo was created with a hand-lettered script that elevates the mark to feel both crafted and approachable. The script is paired with a modern sans-serif typeface and an increased size of “Gardens” highlights the freshness of the products and increases brand recognition.

“With its larger, more prominent flavor callouts and individual colors for each flavor, consumers can easily find and pick the right one and use them hassle-free. We are confident that the new packaging will ‘pop’ off retailer’s frozen vegetable freezer shelves into consumer’s carts,” says Kayco Beyond General Manager, Michele Abo.

The Dorot Gardens lineup includes Crushed Garlic, Crushed Ginger, Chopped Basil, Sautéed Glazed Onions, Chopped Cilantro, Crushed Turmeric, Chopped Parsley and Chopped Dill, each portioned in trays.