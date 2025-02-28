FiberWise™ is aiming to lead the way in sustainable packaging innovation with its fiber-based tray solutions. Designed to address growing environmental concerns, the new tray offers a sustainable alternative to conventional rigid plastic trays, boasting key benefits that make it a clear choice for eco-conscious producers of fresh meat and convenience foods. FiberWise will showcase at the Sealpac booth at IFFA in Frankfurt.

With over 100 years of Hartmann’s experience in rough molded fiber technology, FiberWise™ offers fresh food trays that minimize the environmental footprint without compromising the efficiency of existing tray sealing packaging systems.

FiberWise™ uses sustainable materials and upcycling to create high-quality packaging from renewable resources. With state-of-the-art technology and CO₂-optimized production, FiberWise™ offers a packaging solution that not only protects the environment but also ensures maximum efficiency and product protection.

Thanks to its base tray, which is made of 100% renewable materials, FiberWise™ reduces plastic use by at least 70% as compared to traditional rigid PET or PP plastic trays, which provides a tangible solution for reducing waste and contributing to a circular economy.

FiberWise™ consumer appealing packaging

Consumers are increasingly opting for fiber-based packaging due to its strong alignment with their sustainability values. FiberWise™ integrates seamlessly into standard re-pulping processes, making it a convenient and responsible choice for those committed to sustainability. One of the standout features is its separability, which allows for efficient recycling of the fiber and plastic component, ensuring materials are repurposed. This innovation enables consumers to make responsible choices by opting for a packaging solution that is easy to recycle and environmentally friendly.

Plug & Play – tried, tested and approved

Due to its sturdy design, FiberWise™ MAP barrier trays offer proven machineability with a plug-and-play concept, requiring minimal or no investment by the producer. The tray is easily denested and runs seamlessly at high speeds on existing tray sealer lines without the need for new tools. FiberWise™ will seal against numerous standard top film options.

The future of trays

"FiberWise™ presents a viable, eco-friendly alternative with the potential to transform the packaging market over the long term,” says Kati Ørskov, Business Unit Director, Hartmann.

Meet the Hartmann FiberWise™ team at IFFA 2025 at the Sealpac stand, Frankfurt, Hall 12.1, Stand E79, from May 3 to May 8, 2025.