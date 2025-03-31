corvaglia group Launches its First Closure for Aseptic Carton Packaging

corvaglia group, a leading global manufacturer of innovative closure solutions, presents the SabreCap, its first closure for aseptic carton packaging. With this step, the company expands its extensive knowhow in the field of PET bottle closures to a new packaging category, setting new standards for consumers and bottling companies.

Decades of experience as the basis for innovation

For over thirty years, corvaglia has been developing innovative, one-piece closure solutions for PET beverage bottles. In total, more than 1.2 trillion closures have already been produced with corvaglia injection molds. This knowledge of closures from the development of well-thought-out products, the production of robust and long-lasting injection molds, as well as efficient mass production at the highest quality level forms the basis for the company's latest innovation: the SabreCap. In doing so, corvaglia is contributing its extensive expertise in the field of closures for PET beverage bottles to the carton packaging category – an important step towards realizing high-performance, precise and economical closure solutions in this segment as well.

User-friendly and clean in use – the advantages for consumers

The innovative cutting surface design ensures particularly clean cuts through the Pre-Laminated-Hole – an important requirement for effortless opening of the packaging. At the same time, the design helps to ensure that fewer residues remain in the packaging after pouring – a clear advantage for consumers and a contribution to reducing food waste.

In addition, the SabreCap convinces with its high ergonomics. The closure is easy to grip and is therefore particularly suitable for people with smaller hands or reduced hand strength. The low opening-torque makes it even easier to unscrew, while the easy reclosing allows for a comfortable user experience.

Compatible with existing filling lines – the advantages for bottlers

The SabreCap can be seamlessly integrated into existing carton packaging filling lines – without any technical adjustments. It thus offers bottling companies a high degree of flexibility and investment security. The large process window during the application of the closure also supports a stable and efficient production process.

Focus on sustainability

Unlike many other closures for aseptic carton packaging, the SabreCap is made of 100% HDPE, which makes it particularly easy to recycle. The use of a single material facilitates recycling and increases the value of the plastic for recycling companies – an important step towards a more sustainable circular economy.

Presentation at international trade fairs

With the SabreCap, for which mass-production has been started at corvaglia's US site in Newnan, GA, corvaglia marks an important milestone in its own closure development. The company will present this innovation at numerous international trade fairs throughout the year and offer customers and partners the opportunity to see the advantages of the new closure for themselves.

"We are proud that we have been able to successfully contribute our closure expertise from the PET world to the world of carton packaging. The SabreCap combines maximum efficiency in production with a high level of user-friendliness and sustainability. In this way, we offer a forward-looking solution for the packaging industry," says Michael Krueger, CEO of the corvaglia group.

corvaglia is a highly specialized provider of closure solutions for the beverage industry. Founded in 1991, the company now has four production facilities in Switzerland, Mexico and the USA.