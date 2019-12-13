Cannabis Beverage Company Rebrands with New Logo, Product Names and Packaging

Keef Brands, a developer, producer and distributor of cannabis-infused beverages, edibles, concentrates and more, has debuted a rebranded image, including a new logo, product names, lettering and labeling. The contemporary new look is currently being introduced on the company’s signature beverage lines in Colorado and California, and will be showcased on their full product portfolio by early 2020, coinciding with the veteran company’s 10-year anniversary.

The 2020 iteration of Keef Brands beverages will have the same great taste, but also sport new category names to complement the new look:

Keef Classic Soda: previously Keef Cola; one of the first lines of cannabis-infused sodas

Keef Mocktails: formerly Keef Shots; each high dosage bottle comes with a dosing cap for portioning out shots so imbibers can mix with their favorite beverages to make a canna-tail

Keef Sparkling H20: the world’s first zero calorie, zero sugar cannabis beverage

Keef Life H20: less than 50 calories per bottle, complete with a dosing cap

Keef Energy: previously a member of the Keef Cola line, this beverage is now its own unique category

The company’s rebranding was conceptualized and designed by the Oakland, Calif.-based Evolution Bureau, which has worked with diverse brands ranging from Jameson Irish Whiskey to Harborside. Keeping with the history of Keef Brands — started by Boulder, CO brothers looking to fill the void in the edibles market by creating THC infused drinks inspired by classic beverages — the logo and overall aesthetic of the branding has been redesigned to portray the brand's bold, playful and distinct identity in an appealing way to new cannabis consumers, while still preserving the brand’s deep heritage and making it recognizable to existing loyal fans.

Readability was also key to combat certain challenges in the evolving cannabis market. Many retailers stock beverages in refrigerators behind the counter, so new labels were designed to stand out from a distance. In addition, the use of custom illustrations to represent each of the brand categories gives each variety a distinct look and tells a unique story.

The new packaging epitomizes the Keef Brands’ mission since its inception: to blend the fun, social and celebratory experiences of drinking with the magic and joy of cannabis, inviting everyone, from the seasoned to the newbie, to join Keef Brands in raising their glasses. The updates also serve to reinforce Keef’s position as a mainstream, cohesive branded company with consistent messaging and a strong shelf presence at retail stores across the country.