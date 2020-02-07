Bazooka Candy Rolls Out Push Pop Gummy Roll

Bazooka Candy Brands, a division of The Topps Company Inc., adds to its powerhouse portfolio with new Push Pop® Gummy Roll, a delicious gummy candy in a novel and fun-to-use dispenser.

Push Pop Gummy Roll makes eating sweet gummy candy even more fun and interactive with its one-of-a-kind dispenser. To enjoy your sweet treat, you will need to Pull, Press, Push™ the patent-pending package to get out your ideal piece of sanded gummy candy. This unique eating experience is not only more fun but allows you to save some of this delicious candy for later for on-the-go enjoyment! Push Pop Gummy Roll is available in four top Push Pop flavors: Strawberry, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, and Berry Blast.

Push Pop Gummy Roll joins a family of popular gummy innovations from Bazooka Candy Brands including Ring Pop® Gummy Gems, Match-Ems® and Juicy Drop™ Gummies. Push Pop Gummy Roll will be available at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Walgreens, and Dollar General.