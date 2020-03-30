Brands Redesign Logos to Signify Social Distancing

Broken Golden Arches, unconnected Audi rings, spaced-out Coca-Cola typography, brands with missing on-pack personalities and more are showing the public that yes, we are ALL in this together. See who's joined the charge.

Companies have used the opportunity to tweak their logos to bring awareness to social distancing, and encourage more people to adopt the practice.

Here are some examples of updated company logos inspired by social distancing:

Audi

The automaker tweaked its logo to show the four rings separated, with the tagline "Keep Distance, Stay Together."

"Stay at home, keep your distance, stay healthy, support each other – we are in this together," reads a tweet from Audi.

Chiquita

The fruit company removed its famous representative Miss Chiquita from their logo. "I'm already home," reads a caption of the updated logo on Instagram. Please do the same and protect yourself.

Coca-Cola

CNN reports the beverage maker is running a billboard in New York's Time Square showing each letter in the Coca-Cola logo separated. "Staying apart is the best way to stay united," reads their message.

McDonald's

A Facebook page for the fast food chain in Brazil shared a version of the Golden Arches split up.

Volkswagen

In a video promoting social distancing, the automaker features a version of their iconic brand where the "V" and "W" are separated. "We now face another crisis," reads a portion of the Volkswagen ad. "We are Volkswagen and in order to overcome it, we need to keep our distance."

See the images of all of these brand logo changes here: usatoday.com/story/money/2020/03/27/social-distancing-coco-cola-audi-others-change-logos-promote/2924274001/