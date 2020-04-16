Cadbury Gets New Global Brand Design for Iconic Chocolate Bars

Cadbury has unveiled a fresh new look for the iconic identities of both Cadbury and Cadbury Dairy Milk. Living true to the progressive vision of Founder, John Cadbury, the new identity celebrates the brand’s inherent goodness and generous spirit with a distinctive and modern twist.

Created by design agency Bulletproof, the new look and feel, which includes a redrawn wordmark, new iconography and typography, aims to reinforce the unique Cadbury Dairy Milk assets and product story at a time when consumers are looking for more natural, authentic, and higher quality offers.

The revitalized Cadbury wordmark drew inspiration from the hand of founder John Cadbury to create a beautifully crafted signature with a more contemporary feel. Taking cues from the archives, the Dairy Milk logotype has been re-crafted and a distinctive Dairy Milk pattern based on the original 1905 pack has been created, which gives greater depth and purpose to the iconic Cadbury purple and provides an element of discovery on the packaging.

The iconic Glass and a Half logo has also been redesigned so that it links directly with the chocolate chunk, further emphasizing the quality of the ingredients and the classic creamy taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk that the nation loves.