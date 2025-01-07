Dr. Bronner’s, the family-owned natural brand, has launched a new wrapper design for its line of Dark and Oat Milk Chocolate. The new labels reportedly offer improved legibility and brand recognition on retail shelves, with enlarged font sizes to better identify flavors, and differentiate between Dark and Oat Milk varieties.

Additionally, the new wrappers boast enhanced colors and simplified flavor names, to ease consumer selection and visibility. All ingredients and flavor options remain the same, with a suggested retail price of $5.99. Dr. Bronner’s chocolate is made from a blend of Regenerative Organic Certified ingredients including cocoa from Ivory Coast, coconut sugar from Indonesia, and cocoa butter from Congo.

In addition to the updated wrappers, the company has announced that the Swiss chocolate maker and long-term chocolate manufacturing partner of Dr. Bronner’s, Maestrani Schokoladen, doing business as Magic Chocolate Inc., will assume responsibility for the distribution of Dr. Bronner’s Magic All-One Chocolate to wholesale and retail, effective January 1. In a letter to distributors, retailers, and other trade partners last year, Dr. Bronner’s shared that Maestrani will draw on its 172 years of experience and expertise in global distribution to enhance operational efficiency for Dr. Bronner’s Magic All-One Chocolate.

Dr. Bronner’s launched its line of chocolate bars in 2021, as a direct result of the company’s work to partner with farmers to improve the health and productivity of small-scale farms that promote fair trade and regenerative organic agriculture while modeling dynamic agroforestry techniques—a farming practice based on the integration of complementary trees and other crops, which boosts biodiversity, increases yields, diversifies income streams, and avoids the use of toxic chemicals. Dr. Bronner’s primary supplier of cocoa is Kany, a cooperative of women farmers in Ivory Coast. A video about Dr. Bronner’s partnership with Kany is available to watch here.

Dr. Bronner’s Magic All-One Chocolate is available in the following flavors:

Dark chocolate

Peppermint Cream: Organic peppermint paired with deep, dark cocoa. Honoring Dr. Bronner’s peppermint legacy through this lively alchemy of mint and chocolate. Lightly sweet mint balanced with complex notes of roasted cocoa and coconut sugar.

Sea Salt: A pure cocoa experience that features a blend of Ghanaian and Ivory Coast cocoa, Indonesian coconut sugar, Congolese cocoa butter, and vanilla from Madagascar—the chocolate foundation of all Dr. Bronner’s bars. A light sprinkling of salt crystals brings out the chocolate’s rich flavors, conjuring notes of complex dried fruit, caramel, and a long-lasting roasted cocoa finish.

Whole Hazelnuts: Full of roasted whole hazelnuts. Nutty flavors are reportedly balanced with dark chocolate for a rich, long-lasting finish.

Hazelnut Butter: Rich chocolate covers a thick layer of roasted hazelnut butter—a blending of nutty, creamy, and crunchy.

Whole Almonds: Each bite delivers a crunch with this bar full of roasted whole almonds covered in salted, rich chocolate.

Almond Butter: A thick layer of crunchy, roasted, salted almond butter is covered in rich dark chocolate for a creamy, nutty cocoa experience.

Coconut Praline: Coconut is blended into a smooth, sweet praline then covered with rich, dark chocolate.

Oat milk chocolate

Hazelnut Butter: Dr. Bronner’s best-selling dark chocolate flavor is also available in creamy oat milk chocolate, with a rich, crunchy roasted hazelnut filling.

Mocha Latte: A bold coffee flavor, like mocha in a bar of chocolate. Real fair trade organic coffee and hazelnuts combine with creamy oat milk chocolate.

Golden Milk Chai: Warm fall flavors evoked by classic chai spices including turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger are blended into a creamy filling and coated with oat milk chocolate.



