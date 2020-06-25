Kellogg's Introduces Limited Edition MASHUPS Cereal

For the first time ever, dynamic duo Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam® is teaming up to give breakfast lovers the best of both cereal worlds with new Kellogg 's® MASHUPS Cereal.

The limited-edition MASHUPS Cereal mixes fan-favorite Frosted Flakes® and Fruit Loops® to create an unexpectedly delicious flavor combination with all of the fun and none of the fuss.

"Kellogg's is always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences that our cereal fans desire," said Erin Storm, marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "As almost half of cereal lovers mix cereals together1, we wanted to make this two-in-one breakfast experience even easier. With Kellogg's MASHUPS Cereal, families have a convenient way to enjoy a delicious mix of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops all in one box."

Kellogg's MASHUPS Cereal is available in stores nationwide and online in 9.8-oz and 15.6-oz. boxes.

1 According to December 2019 K-Insiders survey of 3,665 U.S. adults.