Kellogg is offering U.K. customers the chance to create a personalized 'back to school' cereal box. Shoppers collect codes from three promotional packs and then upload a photo and personalized message to a website.

The initiative is running until November 30 and works by shoppers collecting codes from three promotional packs of Kellogg’s breakfast favorites – including Coco Pops, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies and W.K. Kellogg by Kids cereal.

Shoppers will then visit kelloggs.co.uk/backtoschool where they can upload a photo and personalised message including their child’s name, age and favourite color, which will all appear on their personalized cereal box cover.

The promotion has been launched to mark the return back to school, which Kellogg said is the third biggest retail period in the year, previously estimated as being worth more than £1.16bn.

The brand said it is also the moment when families get back to more of a routine after the summer holidays, “something that breakfast plays a significant role in”.

It said Kellogg’s sales grew 4.7% last year across the back to school period.

‘’As the third biggest retail period in the year, we identified the opportunity for Kellogg’s to make a moment of the return to school by introducing an element of personalization," said Kate Stokes, senior brand manager at Kellogg’s U.K.

‘’Last year in the ‘Back to School’ time we saw an increase in sales across our cereal portfolio and this year we are hoping that will be bolstered by our new on-pack promotion. This is the first time we have introduced personalized sleeves in the U.K. and we are excited to see consumers engage on a personal level, with our much loved brands.’’