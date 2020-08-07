ProMach has acquired Fogg Filler Company, a market leader in the design and manufacture of rotary filling systems for the liquids industry. The addition of Fogg continues ProMach’s growth into more advanced filling capabilities, bringing a strong expertise in Extended Shelf Life (ESL) filling systems for hot and cold applications along with other innovative filling systems for food and beverage customers around the globe.

Fogg, founded in 1956 by Clyde Fogg, began as a small machinery rebuild shop and progressed over the years to become a premier filling machinery provider under the leadership of his sons Jon and Mike Fogg and subsequently his grandson Ben Fogg, continuing the family business for a third generation. Fogg now provides rotary filling, capping, bottle rinsing, cap sorting and cap sterilization systems to a wide range of companies in the dairy, juice, water, alcohol, food, pharmaceutical, chemical, and other consumer packaged goods markets. The Fogg tradition of quality, innovation, and outstanding customer service has endured for over 60 years, with thousands of machine installations around the world.

“With the addition of Fogg, ProMach now has a very comprehensive filling technologies portfolio for rigid containers to meet nearly any customer need. And when you layer in ProMach’s strong individual product brands and expertise across nearly all parts of the packaging line, whether in filling, capping, labeling, robotics, case packing or overall line integration, the true value of partnering with ProMach becomes clear," said Mark Anderson, ProMach president and CEO.

Based in Holland, Michigan, Fogg handles a wide variety of customer applications, from flavored waters to wine, milk, orange juice, beer, kombucha, antifreeze and both carbonated and non-carbonated liquids. Fogg gravity and pressure gravity filling technologies can fill containers up to 5 liters in size, with a machinery range from up to 120 filling valve systems that run at speeds up to 1,200 bottles per minute all the way to compact footprint, entry level systems for smaller plants with lower production rates. All Fogg fillers are designed to fit with Fogg’s other equipment offerings such as cappers, rinsers, sanitizers and skids and can be fully integrated into monobloc filler/capper combinations or tribloc rinser/filler/capper combinations for a complete turnkey solution. Fogg’s filling machinery can also be provided with HEPA filtration enclosures, clean in place (CIP) systems, customized safety and sanitation guarding, change parts carts and more.

Fogg joins ProMach’s Filling Business Line along with existing ProMach product brands Modern, Pacific and Federal. “The addition of Fogg to our already strong filling systems lineup means our customers have access to over 225 combined years of filling expertise backed by more than 350 team members focused on designing, manufacturing and supporting our keystone filling solutions in the marketplace,” said Doug Stambaugh, ProMach president, Primary Packaging.

Current Fogg Owner Ben Fogg will continue leading the Fogg team that includes over 170 employees from their Michigan location. ProMach will continue to invest in Fogg’s team, brand, products, services, and facility to further advance its position as a leader in filling technologies.