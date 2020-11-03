Demand for poultry packaging is forecast to increase 3.4% per year from $4.2 billion in 2019 to $4.9 billion in 2024, according to the report “Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging,” by The Freedonia Group. Chicken will continue to account for 80% of poultry packaging demand through the forecast period, due to its low cost, easy preparation and taste profile. Packaging for turkey and other poultry products — including goose and duck — is also expected to post healthy sales gains, due to popularity of alternatives to meat for sausage and burger products. Chicken products are less likely than turkey to serve as direct replacements to hot dogs, bacon and hamburgers because chicken has a stronger primary flavor that is more difficult to disguise. The fresh, frozen and processed segments will dominate the market, with greater use of value-added packaging that extends shelf life of the packaged products.

Source: The Freedonia Group