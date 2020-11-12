Berkshire Labels has designed a new festive shrink sleeve for a brand-new gin called Snow Globe for Gravity Drinks, a London based producer, importer and distributor of premium spirits products from around the world.

The colorful, eye-catching design is a technically complex shrink sleeve covering 360-degrees of the Snow Globe Gin bottle and displays an illustration through both sides of the glass. This allows the 3D festive winter scene to jump through the front window. Enhanced by an LED base light and suspended 23 karat edible gold leaf, this is an original and unique example of how design and graphics should complement print production capability.



“This has been a great project to be involved with from the beginning. Having input on design, distortion, production of digital mock-ups through to the full production run, has ensured a great end result, said Paul Roscoe, Berkshire Labels’ managing director. "Producing a double-sided full wrap snow globe sleeve has its technical challenges, but the whole team here got behind the project and we are all delighted with the end product.”

Snow Globe Gin is available now in stores ready for the high demand anticipated in the run up to Christmas.