ANALYTICA, a behavioral sciences-based company in Edinburgh, as launched the first service that optimizes packaging using consumer psychology and neuroscience-led customer tests.

CogniPackaging provides a concrete solution to a classical issue faced by marketers: Consumers do not say what they do and do not do what they say.

As an example, the Bose brand wante to determine what color its next Bluetooth speakers should be. It performed customer studies with young people. Unanimously, the yellow speaker was preferred. Participants in the study were actually given a speaker as a gift for their participation. However, the actual color of speaker they chose was black. Thus, this examples shows the gap between what people verbally say and what is their actual behavior.

CogniPackaging relies on the expertise of Doctor Morgan David (founder and director of ANALYTICA). This service uses techniques from neuromarketing and consumer psychology to assist brands in developing packaging that will be perceived by consumers in accordance with the values and claims the brand wants to communicate.

The company enables brands to predict the real impact their packaging will have on consumers. It provides clear recommendations taken from the scientific literature about how to formulate packaging specifications that affect consumers’ perceptions. By performing neuroscience-based consumer studies, CogniPackaging enables brands to access insights that customers do not express during traditional tests, as well as to avoid common psychological biases that impede traditional tests.

Recently, CogniPackaging has performed neuroscience-based consumer tests for a leading French pasta company. The brand wanted to highlight the local origin of the wheat used to make the pasta. Consumer tests have shown that the claim of wheat local origin was both coherent and positively perceived by customers. However, it was not sufficient to improve purchase intentions compared to other competitor brands.

