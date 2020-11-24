El Pollo Loco Inc. a fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, has changed up its to-go packaging design to challenge the quick-serve restaurant (QSR) category norms, with more modern and artistic design choices.

The company is bringing the design-forward vision to life at every touchpoint of the customer experience, from packaging to in-store merchandising and gift cards. The focus on design is consistent with the company’s ongoing commitment to match its high-quality food and service.

“This is another milestone in our continued efforts to evolve the brand and offer customers the highest quality experience,” said Bernard Acoca, president and CEO at El Pollo Loco. “We believe that our food deserves beautiful packaging to match it, down to the drink cups and stickers.”

As part of the design-first approach, El Pollo Loco released a selection of contemporary and stylish promotional in-store elements to celebrate seasonal moments. The latest release comes just in time for the holiday season, featuring holiday-themed drink cups, side cups, tray liners and gift cards. The new look is simple, fresh, and is part of El Pollo Loco’s vision to make artistic creative a tradition that marks the start of the holidays each year.

The company will also continue its commitment to visual storytelling and celebrate its Mexican-American roots with the restoration of murals across Los Angeles. El Pollo Loco will dedicate even more of its storefronts as canvasses for new murals in 2021.

Additional design-forward efforts to look forward to in the new year include the drive-thru friendly Loco Lunch Box, new seasonal packaging, gift cards and more.