Nutella®, The Original Hazelnut Spread®, has released a limited-edition DIY Holiday Breakfast Kit to help inspire new family traditions while supporting No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger. Designed to give families more opportunity to get time in the kitchen together and then enjoy breakfast, the kit features key ingredients for a newly released Gingerbread Pancake recipe, gingerbread-shaped cutters and a specially marked Nutella holiday jar in a festive 12" x 15" tin shaped like the Nutella jar.

"In what has been a challenging and uncertain time, we recognize that many children will face hunger this year," said Todd Midura, Vice President of Marketing, Nutella North America. "We want to do our part to support No Kid Hungry to help give breakfast to children who need it. To do so, we created the specially marked jar for the No Kid Hungry campaign. This jar is also featured in the Nutella DIY Holiday Breakfast Kit to bring families together over special memories in the kitchen, whether in-person or virtually, while helping others in return."

For every specially marked jar sold, whether purchased through the kit online or separately at retailers nationwide, 20 cents per sale of each specially marked jar will go to support No Kid Hungry up to $300,000.

The Nutella DIY Holiday Breakfast Kit, which includes the holiday jar, designed with a holiday sweater and No Kid Hungry lid label, includes all necessary, non-perishable ingredients, including flour, vanilla extract, ground ginger and even maraschino cherries for decoration. The kit can be purchased at NutellaHoliday.com.