A clever concept for consumers to discover the backstory behind their favorite wines is set to launch with more than 100 pioneering wine brands. Winerytale, a new-generation smartphone app, let’s consumers scan wine labels with their phones to discover the stories of the people behind the wine.

The storytelling wine label concept officially launches on January 1, 2021, with more than one hundred pioneering brands from across the globe already signed on.

According to Dave Chaffey, managing director of Winerytale, the concept offers wine producers an exciting new way to connect with consumers. “Winerytale enables wine producers to tell their story, and virtually attach it to their wine labels, for consumers to come a long and discover through their phones.

He adds that it’s a different concept to other wine apps, which tend to focus on delivering detailed wine information and wine ratings. “It’s about delivering an experience, straight from the label, that gives consumers genuine insight into the people, place and processes that go into every wine.”

Winerytale’s smartphone App is purpose-built for a new generation of wine lovers, with a cleverly crafted solution that harnesses new technology and social storytelling:

enabling consumers to activate labels with their phones

delivering augmented reality experiences, hovering virtually on the bottle

combining content and social media for a simple fly-on-the-wall experience

promising authenticity, discovery, and real insights from every label

The stunning concept is widely tipped to capture the millennials market. The storytelling pioneers campaign officially launches on January 1, 2021 - interested wine producers can find more information on the winerytale website.