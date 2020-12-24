GT's COCOYO, from the maker of the Kombucha brand, GT's Living Foods, debuted refreshed labels with a brighter and bolder look to the stark white yogurt aisle. COCOYO is crafted with raw young coconut meat and cultured to probiotic perfection, unlike traditional yogurt that is primarily based on dairy. This rich, creamy, and fully fermented coconut yogurt takes the digestion support and immunity-boosting benefits the company is known for beyond its beverage line, creating a complete and nutritious offering of probiotic diversity.

All four of the brand's COCOYO flavors — Cacao, Pure, Raspberry, and Vanilla — have been updated with vibrant packaging as a part of the line refresh. The new design reflects pops of color for each product and unifies the line with a modern, sleek shine.

The coconut-based yogurt is made with simple, clean ingredients, no gums, no fillers, no emulsifiers, no stabilizers and no preservatives; and contains 100 billion living probiotics per serving, the company reports.

The new look will be rolling out in stores nationwide throughout the month of December into 2021.