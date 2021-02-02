Health-conscious brand think! (formerly thinkThin) contracted The Creative Pack to update its line of Protein + Fiber Oatmeal Cups and Cartons following a recent redesign to its High Protein Bars.

The design objective was to integrate the company’s new colorful branding and maximize shelf standout across a range of four flavor profiles, eight SKUs in total:

Madagascar Vanilla

Peanut Butter & Honey

Farmer’s Market Berry Crumble

Banana Bread

With new Breakfast Oat & Grain brands hitting shelves daily, think! wanted its Oatmeal

Cups and Cartons to visually compete on shelf and also highlight the product’s premium inclusions. In order to entice customers, each product features photography of scattered ingredients next to a bowl of warm, freshly prepared oatmeal, giving a quick read on each flavor profile. Additionally, the hierarchy of product attributes and flow of information were revisited with improved prioritization across all eight Oatmeal SKUs. By utilizing the think! color wave horizontally, the Oatmeal range is now visually connected through a band of vibrant color.

Visit www.thecreativepack.com for more information.