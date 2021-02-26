VIVE Hard Seltzer launched what it is calling a first-of-its-kind Fruit Punch Hard Seltzer Variety Pack. The VIVE Punch Hard Seltzer will be available on Kroger, Meijer, Walmart and Target store shelves throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana starting in March 2021. Flavors include Original Punch, Southern Punch, Sunrise Punch and Tropical Punch at an SRP of $15.99 for each 12-pack.

“We’re incredibly proud of where the VIVE brand has come, and the new Punch line allows us to continually deliver innovation on a highly competitive national level,” says Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO at Braxton Brewing Company. “Each flavor delivers exactly what the name promises, from Original Punch to Tropical Punch, and we’re excited to get VIVE Punch Hard Seltzer in the hands of traditional hard seltzer drinkers, as well as consumers who may have not yet embraced the category. VIVE Punch allows us to speak to a broad audience…and ‘wow’ them with the flavor in the meanwhile.”

Visit https://viveseltzer.com for more information.