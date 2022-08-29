Hard Rock International (HRI) announces the launch of Hard Rock 10% ABV Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails, joining spirit-based Classic Hard Rock Cocktails and Hard Rock Hard Seltzers. Hard Rock Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails in 19.2-ounce cans are filled with Hard Rock-inspired flavors, including their classic Hurricane and the ever-popular Long Island Iced Tea. The Hard Rock 10% ABV Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails are available for order now; early accounts include 7- Eleven, Yesway, and GPM Investments, LLC.

Kimberly Manna, the Senior Vice President of Retail and Licensing for Hard Rock International, says: “The introduction of our Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails, joining our Classic Cocktails and Hard Seltzers, offer our fan base another opportunity to experience Hard Rock’s expanding spirit-based ready to drink options.”

Tony Gaines, CEO of Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings, Inc. says: “Per Nielsen’s July ‘category winner’ reporting, malternatives are +47.8%, with FMBs up 19.7%. We had anticipated both trends and are delighted to launch our Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails in time for Labor Day, adding to our range of products that allows Hard Rock fans to celebrate anywhere, anytime, particularly as these new entrants are geared to the convenience sector.”

For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.