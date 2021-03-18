So, this is going to be more a rant than anything else, but I’m sure everyone will understand because we’re all consumers — and I can’t imagine I’m the only one who’s had these problems.

I went to the store recently to buy some adult beverages to go along with the burgers we were going to cook. Sure it’s winter and I live in Michigan, but I can still pretend. Anyway, I walk to the back of the store, find the cooler where the stuff I like always is, grab a case and get the hell out of Dodge. It’s not until I get home and start putting everything in the fridge when my gut dropped: I bought the wrong stuff. I don’t know if it was because I was in a bit of a hurry or because the end of the case was facing the cooler door or what, but I couldn’t help but wonder why the same company would put two pretty different products in such a similar color schemes for its packaging. I get it — hops are green. All I can say is that I’m looking for other colors next time.

Later, we cook the burgers and I’m about to put on some mustard from a squeezable bottle. I grab the bottle and squeeze — nothing. I squeeze harder — nothing. I squeeze even harder — and you see where this is going. I like mustard and all, but there are limits. It reminded me of a friend of mine in college who would never just set the car's heater at a moderate fan speed. It was either off or full blast. Long car rides in the winter were super fun. Totally, totally fun.

And this isn’t even to address my longstanding problem with getting a locked pump dispenser — from things like soap or body wash bottles — to switch from the closed position to the open.

While it’s not really in my power to do anything other than vent, I figure that some of you have had the same problems. But you have the power to make a change. So, what is it? What packaging fail have you had or seen that inspired you to try and make a change? Were you successful in making that change happen?

I’d love for you to share that experience with everyone on our social media channels, and I’ll even get the ball rolling. Of course, you’re more than welcome to share your packaging fails with me by shooting me an email. Just keep in mind that I might end up reading your stories on camera to make a video.

Cheers,

Derrick Teal

teald@bnpmedia.com