UK-based DataLase announced the launch of a UV offset (UVO) litho metal decoration coating, designed for use on offset litho presses equipped with UV curing units.

Suitable for use on treated tin plate, the functional coating can be used to help address the challenges faced by production and manufacturing companies with product coding requirements, such as printing QR codes and expiry dates onto primary packaging applications. It can be used for food and drink, home, pharmaceutical, medical and industrial packaging.

DataLase UVO litho metal decoration formulations have been designed to deliver product stability and excellent flow properties. The company says that when used in combination with an appropriate CO 2 laser marking system, consistent high-quality, high contrast, permanent black-on-white coding can be achieved. DataLase UVO litho metal decoration provides brands with the ability to improve the traceability of their goods, and the tamper proof and anti-counterfeit nature of the solution can assist with advancing the security of products. The coating also gives brands the ability to explore additional marketing and engagement opportunities around connected or smart packaging.

The DataLase UVO litho metal decoration solution provides a number of key benefits, being heat, water, scuff and rub resistance when used in conjunction with standard thermal overprint varnish. The marking can also be cured under traditional UV lamps; a process which can improve overall productivity when combined with an appropriate CO 2 laser marking system and eliminates consumables from production and manufacturing environments. The solution is suitable for non-direct food contact packaging applications and designed for tamper-proof, anti-counterfeit coding and marking.

Visit www.DataLase.com/uvo-metal/ for more information.