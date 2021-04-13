Cresco Labs, a U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, has announced the launch of Wonder Wellness (“Wonder”) Gummies. The new low-dose edibles are enhanced with botanicals to complement the overall cannabis experience, and the simple packaging is intended to communicate to category newcomers so they can consume with confidence.

“We’re focused on growing our share through an innovation strategy that capitalizes on both market dynamics and edibles portfolio white space,” said Greg Butler, Chief Commercial Officer at Cresco Labs. “Effect-forward, 5 mg gummies represent one of the largest market segments, and Wonder Wellness offerings address some of the most desirable consumer needs of relaxing, getting better sleep, and being happy. Wonder Wellness is built for the exact occasions when wellness-minded consumers are looking for products to enhance or improve their everyday experiences.”