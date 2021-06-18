Created by DEWAR'S award winning Master Blender Stephanie Macleod, DEWAR'S "The Champions" Edition is the first of its kind inspired by the rich legacy and ethos of the U.S. Open, "From Many, One". The award-winning Scotch whisky embodies this through blending double aged grain and single malt whiskies to create one, with the resulting liquid for this rare edition featuring rich notes of honey, toffee, vanilla and ripe cherries. Supple and complex, the aroma opens with toffee popcorn and soft panna cotta, balanced with floral notes of freshly cut grass.

The silver bottle design is also a nod to the U.S. Open trophy, reflecting the "Champions" namesake of this special offering designed specifically for the 121st U.S. Open Championship®, which takes place at Torrey Pines on June 17-20. Part of the bottle proceeds will go towards the USGA Foundation, which celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf.

"We're thrilled to launch the DEWAR'S 19-year-old "The Champions" Edition bottle, right in time for the 2021 U.S. Open and Father's Day. Designed for golf and whisky aficionados alike, this first of its kind blend is inspired by our exciting partnership with the U.S. Open, as well as our sporting legacy and commitment to supporting 'champions' in all endeavors. They hold the same passion, tenacity and commitment to their craft that we do," said Brian Cox, Vice President of DEWAR'S North America.

This marks the first release in the series. As part of their multi-year agreement, DEWAR'S will produce a commemorative bottle edition each year until 2023 as the official blended scotch whisky and proud supporter of the US Open Championship.

DEWAR'S "The Champions Edition" is available in extremely limited quantities and can be found in select fine wine and spirit retailers or on ReserveBar.com from late May through Father's Day, the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open.