Design and branding agency Free the Birds announced a new brand and packaging identity for Skin Therapy, a range of everyday skincare products from wilko’s sibling company, Kin. The new designs have been rolled out across the entire range, which includes face washes, scrubs, toners, moisturizers and lip balms, and are available in 800 retail and wholesale partners.

A crucial part of the rebrand was ensuring continuity across all of Skin Therapy’s sub-ranges — which include Face, Baby, Kids, Vitamin C, Spa and Hygiene — while expressing the unique personality and benefits of each.

The Baby range features illustrations of animals interacting with the product, making the collections fun and engaging. The Spa collections have a soft, decorative illustrated swirl design evoking relaxation and indulgence. The rest of the skincare collections use a simple color bar to highlight the product benefit in a gentle pastel color for the Sensitive, Tea Tree and Moisturising products, set against a white background which unites the collections.

One of the important changes to the design was enhancing the Skin Therapy logotype to ensure it has visibility on the shelf and within digital environments while also giving the range confidence to compete against mainstream beauty brand rivals in store.

Philippa McNamara, general manager at Kin says, “We are thrilled to see the work from Free The Birds for our Skin Therapy refresh come to life. The Skin Therapy range, part of the Kin house of brands, has already significantly increased its presence on the shelf and is well positioned for further success.”

Nick Vaus, partner and creative director at Free the Birds, says, “As specialists within beauty, we understood the semiotics of the category instantly. It’s been a fascinating exercise distilling these visual cues down to an everyday and approachable level, making the brand look affordable yet feel credible. We can’t wait to watch the brand develop further.”

