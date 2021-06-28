Native.AI, a real-time market and consumer intelligence provider, announced a new platform for food and beverage (F&B) and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies that’s designed to help brands uncover, analyze and act on customer feedback to improve product offerings. The company also announced $1.75 million of strategic pre-seed funding.

The company says its new AI-powered platform uses natural language processing (NLP) to deliver real-time analysis of consumer feedback from point of sale (POS), e-commerce reviews, social media and smart labels. This allows brands to proactively adjust product formulations, supply chains, pricing, packaging and more to increase sales, satisfaction and loyalty.

“Consumers are driving market disruption and fueling innovation within the F&B and CPG industry. Without their feedback, it is incredibly difficult to make products that fit customers’ ever-changing preferences, especially in a cluttered marketplace,” says Frank Pica, co-founder and CEO of Native.AI. “With 30,000 new CPG products launching every year, the competition is cutthroat. Our intelligence allows brands to understand customers like never before and make real-time decisions on product development and differentiation. Our pre-seed funding by some of the greatest innovators in the F&B space speaks to the strong demand for this level and speed of insight.”

