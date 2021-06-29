Markem-Imaje, an operating company of Dover Corporation, recently announced the acquisition of Blue Bite LLC (“Blue Bite”), a leading provider of innovative workflow software solutions for brand owners and product marketers.

Founded in 2007, Blue Bite is headquartered in New York City and develops easy-to-use consumer engagement software tools that enable brands to create custom consumer digital experiences through mobile phones. With 26 employees, the company has been experiencing rapid growth with multiple leading global fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) brands, leveraging Blue Bite’s innovative solutions. Global brands rely on Blue Bite to easily communicate with their customers, allowing them to gain consumer purchasing insights and rapidly build product loyalty. Blue Bite’s tools use product and consumer information to provide product authentication, traceability, brand storytelling and other value-added functionalities that ultimately drive incremental sales, provide marketers with valuable consumer information and connection, and provide a more convenient and safe experience for consumers.

The demand for digital consumer engagement is becoming increasingly important for consumer product manufacturers as they see many benefits of interacting with, and selling directly to, their customers online. The acquisition of Blue Bite strengthens Markem-Imaje’s position in software solutions catering to the broad spectrum of needs of FMCG, pharma and industrial manufacturers, including product identification, traceability, brand protection and consumer engagement.

“Growing our portfolio of software solutions to cater to the growing and more sophisticated needs of our customers around product identification, traceability and authentication is a top strategic priority for Markem-Imaje,” said Vincent Vanderpoel, CEO of Markem-Imaje. “We are excited to integrate Blue Bite into our portfolio of Markem-Imaje and Systech software solutions and provide our global clients the necessary tools to drive efficiency, compliance, brand loyalty and incremental sales. Additionally, we see an exciting opportunity to adapt Blue Bite solutions to industrial applications and plan to collaborate with other Dover operating companies on this initiative.”