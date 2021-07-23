Graphic Packaging Holding Company announced OptiCycle, a new line of non-polyethylene (PE) coated, single-use foodservice packaging that provides an alternative to traditional PE and polylactic acid (PLA) coated products. According to the company, this is the first packaging solution of its kind to be commercialized by a domestic supplier in North America. OptiCycle is made to be more easily recyclable by allowing smooth separation of the liquid barrier coating from the paper. When OptiCycle is repulped, approximately 98% of the fiber is recovered which means that almost the entire cup can be used to make other paper products.

"Paper cups made with renewable fiber are a great on-the-go beverage option for brands and consumers," says Michael Doss, Graphic Packaging's president and CEO. "OptiCycle's advanced coating technology is water-based, requires less coating material and increases the amount of fiber that can be recovered when it is recycled."

"There is considerable focus on creating products with the future of our planet in mind," says Ricardo De Genova, senior vice president, global innovation and new business development. "Sustainability is at the center of our innovation efforts at Graphic Packaging. With OptiCycle, we are taking another step in the journey for a better planet, enabling customers to achieve their sustainability goals and helping them feel even better about fiber-based packaging as an alternative to plastics."

Visit www.graphicpkg.com for more information.