World Centric announced that it has expanded its NoTree collection of 100% tree-free, bio-based and compostable packaging with seventeen new products. Now available across North America, the expanded range provides more sustainable alternatives to traditional disposable foodservice ware for operators.

As with all items in the NoTree collection, the new product additions are made of renewable plant fibers like bamboo and sugarcane with bio-based moisture barrier linings instead of petroleum plastic. They are also heat lamp tolerant, warming oven friendly and are suitable for hot or cold foods. All NoTree items are 100% compostable in commercial composting facilities.

"We created the NoTree line with the goal of removing environmentally harmful materials from disposable foodservice ware to help benefit people and our planet," says Mark Stephany, World Centric senior vice president of sales. "Most kraft and bleached white wood fiber paper takeout containers use petroleum based coatings to make the containers leakproof, and this renders the containers difficult to recycle. We are thrilled to provide foodservice operators with sustainable alternatives that perform as well as, or even better than, the products they are replacing."

The NoTree collection is designed and produced with an acute understanding of the unique needs of foodservice operators. For example, the new NoTree Takeout Boxes include a PLA-based, compostable window as an alternative to traditional petroleum plastic windows for operators who want food to be visible to the consumer. The collection's bio-based linings provide a moisture barrier to prevent any leakage while keeping foods hot or cold, and being fully compostable in commercial compost facilities, unlike polyethylene options. Additionally, food is not a contaminant to compostable products, which can make polyethylene lined options difficult to recycle.

"It's vital that we protect our forests, which is why using paper made from renewable plant fibers instead of fiber from trees is so important. This not only reduces the environmental impact of cutting trees for paper packaging, but also protects the Indigenous communities and the wildlife that rely on them," says Stephany. "Using these biobased materials is also less carbon intensive — NoTree products produce less carbon emissions during manufacturing compared to traditional wood paper and petroleum plastic packaging."

The expanded NoTree line now includes:

#1, #2, #3, #4, and #8 folded takeout boxes with bio-based linings

#1, #3, and #8 takeout boxes with bio-based linings and PLA plant based plastic windows

24, 32, and 42 ounce wide bowls

Wide bowl paper lids

2 and 4 ounce portion cups

5.5 and 7.5 ounce fry cups

Sandwich wedge

For more information, please visit worldcentric.com.