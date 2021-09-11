Minutemen Coffee Co is honoring those who were lost on that fateful day with a tribute brew. All net proceeds from every bag of the 9.11 tribute roast sold will go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. To help them to honor and remember America’s Fallen Fire Heroes to provide resources to assist their families in rebuilding their lives and work within the fire service community to reduce firefighters' deaths and injuries.

