Additionally, Pipcorn is paying tribute to the nostalgia of cheese balls through a partnership with Whole Foods Market to launch a limited-edition Cheese Balls Tub for national distribution in October. The Cheese Balls Tub features Pipcorn's Cheddar Cheese Balls, which are baked with heirloom corn and organic cheddar cheese. The clear kegs also make it possible to see the signature finger-licking orange color on-shelf, though Pipcorn keeps it natural with color from paprika and annatto. They're crunchy, cheesy, melt-in-your-mouth delicious.

"We are thrilled to be launching our White Cheddar & Cheddar Cheese Balls in major retailers across the U.S. including Target and Walmart," said Jeff Martin, Co-Founder of Pipcorn. "Ever since the inception of Pipcorn, we have seen consumers' increasing desire for better-for-you alternatives to nostalgic snacks. With the expansion into Target and Walmart, as well as our limited-edition Cheese Ball Tub launching in Whole Foods Market, we are excited to make cleaner snacking more accessible and recreate one of my personal favorite childhood snacks!"

Over the past few years, the family trio behind Pipcorn has strategically carved out a space in the crowded snack market by positioning Pipcorn as a better-for-you brand, reinventing the classics you love with better ingredients and heirloom grain, and it worked. Since 2019, the brand has added Cheese Balls, Corn Dippers, Crackers, and Crunchies to its snack portfolio. Of these, Cheese Balls have emerged as the most popular with a cult following.







